Former Brazil and Man City star, Robinho to serve a nine-year prison sentence in his homeland after being convicted of R@PE in Italy

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – Former Brazil and Manchester City winger, Robinho will reportedly serve a nine-year jail sentence for gang r@pe in his home country after he was found guilty in Italy in 2017.
According to Globo, Brazil's Superior Court of Justice
(BSCJ) reached the landmark judgement on Wednesday, March 20, after Italian
authorities had asked to extradite the 40-year-old in 2022.
The former Premier League player, who's real name is Robson
De Souza, was one of six men who were found guilty of assaulting an Albanian
woman in an Italian nightclub in January 2013.
In January 2022, the Supreme Court in Rome dismissed his
final appeal against the conviction.
Robinho claims he is innocent and has been living in Brazil
for the past seven years.
It came after nine of the court's 15 ministers had voted in
favour of the decision to incarcerate the footballer in Brazil.
The outlet reports that his legal representatives will
'appeal to the BSCJ and to the Federal Supreme Court.'
Globo also claims that the ex-footballer, who also spent
time at AC Milan and Real Madrid, will now be arrested in Santos, where he
currently resides.
The Brazilian constitution does normally not normally permit
the extraditions of native criminals. He could have faced arrest if he had
travelled outside of Brazil.
Robinho, who was 28 and was playing for AC Milan at the
time, admitted during his appeal to having 'contact' with the woman, but the
Brazilian insisted it was consensual.
The Milan Court of Appeals found Robinho had 'belittled' and
'brutally humiliated' the victim as it upheld his original sentence in December
2020.
Intercepted phone calls between the Brazilian and those
allegedly involved in the assault were used as key evidence in his initial
conviction.
Robinho had said: 'It makes me laugh because I'm not
interested, the woman was drunk, she doesn't even know what happened.'
The winger came through the Santos academy where he was seen
as one of Brazil's rising stars.
He would go on to play 137 matches for Real Madrid, 53 for
Man City and 144 for AC Milan during his playing career. He also made 100
appearances for the Brazil national side.
