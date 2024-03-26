See how GACHAGUA is fooling Avocado farmers from Mt Kenya after they complained about being taxed by KRA

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has formed a task force to look into issues bedeviling the avocado sub-sector.

This is after avocado farmers in Murang’a County differed with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officials on the mandatory Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (ETIMS) as stipulated under Section 23 A of the Finance Act 2023.

This scuffle promoted the DP to convene a meeting with avocado stakeholders and iron out the issue.

Members of the task force will include avocado farmers, aggregators, exporters and processors, and officials from the Ministries of National Treasury, Agriculture, Cooperative, and Trade.

Gachagua said Members of Parliament will discuss the particular clause and amend it to reflect the reality of the agriculture sector on the ground.

“There are issues in every document and we will talk to stakeholders and look for a first aid solution as we give MPs ample time to amend section 23A,” said the DP.

He said the task force will discuss and propose recommendations on all the issues raised by the value chain players, and have an actionable plan within 30 days so that activities of the sub-sector do not stall.

