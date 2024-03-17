Detectives arrest two notorious criminals behind violent robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after they killed a young man on Thursday (PHOTOs).

The
two were wanted following the murder of a young man in the wee hours of
Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Investigations
have revealed that the trio were walking in the same direction and after a
disagreement, one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other on the left side
of the chest.
Nehemia
Odhiambo, alias Oti, and Emmanuel Otieno, alias Emasu fled from the scene but
the victim who sustained a deep cut on the left side of the chest succumbed to
the injuries while receiving treatment at Baba Dogo health facility.
The
two suspects who fled the scene after the heinous act were smoked from their
hideouts in Baraka estate and Kwa Bhajia areas in Dandora have been linked to
a spate of criminal activities that have been reported in Baba Dogo, Huruma, and
Lucky Summer.
