Detectives arrest two notorious criminals behind violent robberies in Nairobi’s Eastlands area after they killed a young man on Thursday (PHOTOs).





Sunday, March 17, 2024- Two notorious criminals are now guests of the state, thanks to the efforts of a combined team of detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau from Nairobi region, DCI Starehe, and General duty officers.

The two were wanted following the murder of a young man in the wee hours of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Investigations have revealed that the trio were walking in the same direction and after a disagreement, one of them drew a knife and stabbed the other on the left side of the chest.

Nehemia Odhiambo, alias Oti, and Emmanuel Otieno, alias Emasu fled from the scene but the victim who sustained a deep cut on the left side of the chest succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at Baba Dogo health facility.

The two suspects who fled the scene after the heinous act were smoked from their hideouts in Baraka estate and Kwa Bhajia areas in Dandora have been linked to a spate of criminal activities that have been reported in Baba Dogo, Huruma, and Lucky Summer.







