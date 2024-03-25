“Dear future husband please work hard, This is where I come from,” - HELLEN ATIENO tells her suitors and flaunts her parents’ lavish residence (PHOTOs).





Monday, March 25, 2024 - A Luo lady has sparked reactions after she shared photos of her parents’ lavish residence and encouraged her potential suitors to work hard.

Sharing the photos on her Facebook account, Atieno wrote, “Dear future husband please work hard. This is where I come from,”

Her posts attracted over 6,000 comments, mostly from men, who called her out for setting high standards while still living with her parents.

“You can marry your brother or else you stay with your parents forever,” commented one of her followers.

“That's your father's house, work hard yourself and make your own,’’ another user commented.

See the viral post.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.