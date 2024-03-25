GACHAGUA speaks about the NADCO report and possibility of ‘Handshake’ between RUTO and RAILA ODINGA.

The report dubbed NADCO has proposed a raft of changes in the Executive,
including the formation of the office of Leader of Opposition and Prime Cabinet Secretary seat.
Gachagua was among Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who were opposed to the
report, but on Monday, he changed his tune and confirmed that he is in support
of the document.
“I am happy with the NADCO
report and support it fully.
“My initial doubts are gone. It
is a good report that Parliament should fully embrace.
“It’s true, the NADCO report
was brought, and we looked through it; it’s good.
“Before, I was in doubt because
there’s a Kikuyu saying that he who a snake has ever bitted, runs away even
when he sees a rope," Gachagua
said.
At the same time, Gachagua noted
that so far, he has not seen any signs of a handshake between President William
Ruto and ODM leader Raila
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments