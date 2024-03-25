GACHAGUA speaks about the NADCO report and possibility of ‘Handshake’ between RUTO and RAILA ODINGA.





Monday, March 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has spoken about the National Delegates Committee report that was initiated by President William Ruto and opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The report dubbed NADCO has proposed a raft of changes in the Executive, including the formation of the office of Leader of Opposition and Prime Cabinet Secretary seat.

Gachagua was among Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders who were opposed to the report, but on Monday, he changed his tune and confirmed that he is in support of the document.

“I am happy with the NADCO report and support it fully.

“My initial doubts are gone. It is a good report that Parliament should fully embrace.

“It’s true, the NADCO report was brought, and we looked through it; it’s good.

“Before, I was in doubt because there’s a Kikuyu saying that he who a snake has ever bitted, runs away even when he sees a rope," Gachagua said.

At the same time, Gachagua noted that so far, he has not seen any signs of a handshake between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila

