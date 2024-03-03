Alikua anakuficha Weston hotel sasa amekuleta kwa nyumba - Disgruntled Kenyan woman calls out GRACE MASILA for wrecking her marriage after moving into her matrimonial home (PHOTOs).

Sunday, March 3, 2024 - A Kenyan woman has taken to social media to expose her marital woes after a lady identified as Grace Masila snatched her husband.
She travelled to her parents’ home in Tanzania after she had
a marital dispute with her husband, only for Grace to move into her matrimonial
home.
“How do you
shamelessly move into my home 1 week after my kids and I travel to Dar es
Salaam. What's wrong with you,” she ranted.
“You think you can move into a home I have built with sweat
and tears for 4 years,” she further ranted.
Before Grace moved into the disgruntled woman’s matrimonial
home, she had been meeting her husband in hotel rooms.
She has now occupied her matrimonial home.
Check out her posts.
