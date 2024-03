Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Controversial Tiktoker and content creator, Brian Chira, is dead.

His death was confirmed by Baba T, Chira’s close friend and fellow Tiktoker.

Word has it that he was knocked down by either a car or a motorbike on Friday at around 4 AM while crossing the road.

He was heavily intoxicated.

Chira has been struggling with alcoholism.

His body was taken to the city mortuary.

Below is a video of Baba T confirming his death.

