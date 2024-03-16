African women mask their attraction to pastors by being overzealous and active in church - LADY says



Saturday, March 16, 2024 – A lady called Oluwatise has said that African women mask their attraction to Men of God by being overzealous and active in church.

“One day we will discuss African women who have crushes on their pastors and mask their s3xual chemistry and attraction to them with being overzealous and active in church,” she wrote.

“Cause Aunty Funke why are you cleaning pastor’s house, aunty Agnes why must you wake up before the sun rises to surprise pastor with saxophone in house on his birthday

“When I’m ready to discuss it, it’ll be a lengthy rant on tiktok. Not Twitter where everything is too political abeg. Some people will start realizing that if they do DNA test, they don’t belong to their father but to their Mummy’s father in the Lord.”