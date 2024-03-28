Governor SAKAJA denies using ‘filters’ to attract the young generation as BABU OWINO hits him below the belt

Thursday, March 28, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims that he has been using ‘filters’ to attract the young generation.

In recent months, the county boss has come under criticism from some quarters who accuse him of using online filters to enhance his looks in posts.

However, the county boss has dismissed the claims, arguing that it's his natural look devoid of enhancement.

Sakaja challenged those who've interacted with him to come out and confirm that he doesn't use filters in his posts.

"Check this out... People are arguing that I'm using a filter. What for? This is how I usually look.

"If you've ever seen me, please confirm. Help me win this argument," he said.

However, Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, was not convinced by Sakaja's argument and stated that the governor whom he termed as ‘her’ has been using filters.

"Her Excellency.Zimeanza kushow.Nairobi ina mambo Kweli," Babu Owino stated

