Nottingham Forest are hit with 4-point deduction for breaking Premier League financial rules

Monday, March 18, 2024 – Nottingham Forest have been hit with a four-point deduction after breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.
The Forest have now dropped into the relegation zone as they
now sit 18th in the Premier League table on 21 points, a point behind Luton in
17th.
Forest were charged with breaching spending regulations in
January 2024 alongside fellow Premier League side Everton, the Toffees
receiving a 10-point deduction earlier in the season.
That penalty was reduced to six points later on but Forest
have now suffered a similar fate at a crucial point in the campaign.
Prior to the announcement, Forest had sat just three points
clear of Luton in 18th place, the Hatters earning a late 1-1 draw with Nuno
Espirito Santo's side on Saturday to stay within striking distance.
A hearing took place to decide what punishment the club
would face on Thursday and Friday last week, ahead of Saturday's game.
Forest's spending since returning to the English top-flight
at the start of 2022-23 has been lavish in the extreme.
From that summer, as many as 43 players have arrived at the
City Ground for more than £250million.
