Boxing legend MUHAMMAD ALI to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame



Tuesday, March 12, 2024 – Boxing legend, Muhammad Ali is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The late boxer who died in 2016 at the age of 74, following a battle with sepsis, is regarded as the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time and will be honoured by World Wrestling Entertainment later this year when the organisation holds the 25th ceremony.

In a statement, WWE said: "Known simply as 'The Greatest' Ali's influence transcended sports as his work as an activist, artist, and personality established him as one of the most renowned figures in the entire world."

During his career, the posthumous inductee competed in 'The War of the Worlds' WWE match against Antonio Inoki and was a special guest referee in the WrestleMania I main event in 1985.

As is the tradition, Muhammad is the only celebrity named for induction, but previous stars to receive the honour include Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, and William Shatner.

The event is set to take place on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and Muhammad's widow, Lonnie Ali, is scheduled to speak at the ceremony