ANC is not happy with RUTO’s UDA – See what the president’s party is doing to MUDAVADI’s party behind the scenes?

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leaders from Mt. Kenya have accused President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition of gradually sidelining them.

Addressing the press on Sunday, ANC leaders indicated that despite boosting the coalition with over 300,000 votes, they were yet to receive a share of 30 per cent of funds disbursed to the party.

They claimed that they had worked consistently to boost their coalition's image in Mt Kenya during campaigns that led to the August 2022 victory.

Margaret Tongai, the Deputy Party Leader of ANC, categorically stated that the coalition had left out the party, associated with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

"We need these people. We need to lay structures because we voted for Kenya Kwanza so much but I can categorically say that we are left out by the Kenya Kwanza Government," Tongai told the press.

"When they were giving out the 30 per cent to ANC, the Mt Kenya region was not captured and I say that honestly."

The deputy party leader, as a result, asked Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to recognize their efforts.

"Our President and those concerned including the Deputy President, we need ANC to be seen as people on the ground," she added.

Daniel Waithumbi, the chairperson of ANC's Murang'a County wing, corroborated the claim, noting that the ruling coalition was yet to fulfill its promises.

"We are part of Kenya Kwanza and did a lot of work during the elections. However, we have seen that Kenya Kwanza has not fulfilled the promises it made to us as ANC," Waithumbi stated.

Wrangles within the ruling party have been simmering since the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) first floated the idea of having all affiliate parties fold to join the ruling party.

