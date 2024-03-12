ANC is not happy with RUTO’s UDA – See what the president’s party is doing to MUDAVADI’s party behind the scenes?

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 - The Amani National Congress (ANC) Party leaders from Mt. Kenya have accused President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Coalition of gradually sidelining them.
Addressing the press on Sunday,
ANC leaders indicated that despite boosting the coalition with over 300,000 votes,
they were yet to receive a share of 30 per cent of funds disbursed to the
party.
They claimed that they had
worked consistently to boost their coalition's image in Mt Kenya during
campaigns that led to the August 2022 victory.
Margaret Tongai, the Deputy
Party Leader of ANC, categorically stated that the coalition had left out the
party, associated with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.
"We need these people. We
need to lay structures because we voted for Kenya Kwanza so much but I can
categorically say that we are left out by the Kenya Kwanza Government,"
Tongai told the press.
"When they were giving out
the 30 per cent to ANC, the Mt Kenya region was not captured and I say that
honestly."
The deputy party leader, as a
result, asked Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to recognize their efforts.
"Our President and those
concerned including the Deputy President, we need ANC to be seen as people on
the ground," she added.
Daniel Waithumbi, the
chairperson of ANC's Murang'a County wing, corroborated the claim, noting that
the ruling coalition was yet to fulfill its promises.
"We are part of Kenya
Kwanza and did a lot of work during the elections. However, we have seen that
Kenya Kwanza has not fulfilled the promises it made to us as ANC,"
Waithumbi stated.
Wrangles within the ruling party
have been simmering since the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) first floated
the idea of having all affiliate parties fold to join the ruling
party.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments