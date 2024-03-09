GACHAGUA breaks silence over RUTO’s plans to dump him and have a woman running mate in 2027 – You won’t believe what he said

Addressing attendees during the
International Women’s Day celebrations in Embu yesterday, Gachagua affirmed
that indeed discussions had taken place regarding the inclusion of women in
leadership positions within the National Government, with bigger roles.
However, he clarified that the
implementation of this plan would occur after the current terms have concluded.
“It’s true the president and I
talked about including women in leadership roles in the National Government,
with better roles,” Gachagua stated.
The second in command further
corrected those claiming the plans were taking effect immediately, explaining
the need to take time before implementing decisions of such magnitude.
“Some of you thought that it's
now, no, you have to wait I first help the president in this term, and then at
the end, he will himself guide us on how to include the women,” Gachagua stated.
Speaking on matters concerning
gender equality, Gachagua lauded President William Ruto’s efforts in fighting
for women's rights by agreeing to the two-thirds gender rule fronted in the
NADCO report.
“I bear witness, the President
is the biggest fighter for our Kenyan women. We have sat down many times to
make plans, and he always questions the absence of women in various plans,” he
added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments