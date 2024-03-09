GACHAGUA breaks silence over RUTO’s plans to dump him and have a woman running mate in 2027 – You won’t believe what he said





Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence after President William Ruto revealed plans to front women as running mates for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in future elections.

Addressing attendees during the International Women’s Day celebrations in Embu yesterday, Gachagua affirmed that indeed discussions had taken place regarding the inclusion of women in leadership positions within the National Government, with bigger roles.

However, he clarified that the implementation of this plan would occur after the current terms have concluded.

“It’s true the president and I talked about including women in leadership roles in the National Government, with better roles,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command further corrected those claiming the plans were taking effect immediately, explaining the need to take time before implementing decisions of such magnitude.

“Some of you thought that it's now, no, you have to wait I first help the president in this term, and then at the end, he will himself guide us on how to include the women,” Gachagua stated.

Speaking on matters concerning gender equality, Gachagua lauded President William Ruto’s efforts in fighting for women's rights by agreeing to the two-thirds gender rule fronted in the NADCO report.

“I bear witness, the President is the biggest fighter for our Kenyan women. We have sat down many times to make plans, and he always questions the absence of women in various plans,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST