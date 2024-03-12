Shock as it emerges that JAOKO ODINGA has no degree – MIGUNA spills the beans as he reveals what he was doing in Canada for 15 years.





Tuesday, March 12,2023 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has said he was shocked by the appointment of Siaya Senator, Dr. Oburu Odinga’s son, Jaoko Odinga, as the head of a lobby group that will campaign for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the African Union Chairperson.

Raila has expressed interest in the seat that is currently occupied by former Chad Prime Minister Mousa Faki.

To clinch the seat, Raila Odinga has formed the Friends of Raila Odinga lobby group headed by Jaoko.

According to Miguna, the only education Jaoko has is a secondary school certificate from Usenge Secondary School.

He says despite saying he went to study for 15 years in Canada, Jaoko never graduated and the only skills he has are potato farming and Salmon breeding in cold Nova Scotia weather.

"Jaoko attended Usenge Secondary School but did not graduate. Later, he spent 15 years in the cold Nova Scotia weather, where he honed hunting talents in potato farms and wild salmon breeding grounds.,” Miguna wrote on his X.

Miguna concluded by saying Jaoko is fake like Raila Odinga who also has questionable academic qualifications.

