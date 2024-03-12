Shock as it emerges that JAOKO ODINGA has no degree – MIGUNA spills the beans as he reveals what he was doing in Canada for 15 years.

Raila has
expressed interest in the seat that is currently occupied by former Chad Prime
Minister Mousa Faki.
To clinch
the seat, Raila Odinga has formed the Friends of Raila Odinga lobby group headed by
Jaoko.
According
to Miguna, the only education Jaoko has is a secondary school certificate from
Usenge Secondary School.
He says
despite saying he went to study for 15 years in Canada, Jaoko never
graduated and the only skills he has are potato farming and Salmon breeding in
cold Nova Scotia weather.
"Jaoko attended Usenge Secondary
School but did not graduate. Later, he spent 15 years in the cold Nova Scotia
weather, where he honed hunting talents in potato farms and wild salmon
breeding grounds.,” Miguna wrote on his X.
Miguna concluded by saying Jaoko
is fake like Raila Odinga who also has questionable academic qualifications.
