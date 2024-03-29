RUMI CARTER makes music debut as she joins mother Beyonce on 'Cowboy Carter' song



Friday, March 29, 2024 – Rumi Carter seems to be following in her big sister Blue Ivy’s footsteps.

The 6-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is featured on her superstar mother’s new album, Cowboy Carter.

The track “Protector” begins with a snippet of Rumi saying, “Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?”

On the track, Beyoncé embraces her role as a mother and sings about protecting and being proud of her children.

She says in the chorus: “And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector.”

Rumi’s big sister Blue was the star of last year’s Renaissance tour, as she stole the show with a dance solo night after night. Before that, she won her first Grammy at 9 years old for her work on Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video.

Like Rumi, clips of Blue speaking as a young child appeared on Bey’s song “Blue” in 2013. But now that Rumi and her twin brother Sir are growing up, it seems like she’s bound to be more involved in her mother’s work too.

Rumi also made an appearance in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.