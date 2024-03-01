LADY pushes back at her partner who wanted her to cook for his parents two days after giving birth to their child (VIDEO)



Friday, March 01, 2024 – A TikTok user has shared a video of her pushing back at her partner who wanted her to cook for his parents two days after giving birth to their child.

The man complained about her doing nothing while he did all the work at home.

When the lady pointed out that she was sent home from the hospital to get rest, he told her that he would take care of their kids while she makes the roast because she makes it better than him and his parents will love to have that.

The lady however pushed back and told him that it doesn’t work that way. She also noted that she cooked all through the nine months she was pregnant.

Watch the video below