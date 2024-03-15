At least one person injured as CARA DELEVINGNE’s $7M LA home engulfed by massive fire



Friday, March 15, 2024 – At least one person was injured after a huge fire ripped through the $7 million LA mansion of British model and actress Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, March 15.

According to TMZ, a call came in at 3:52 a.m. reporting a fire at the massive property that had burnt most of the mansion, located in Studio City.

Delevingne, 31, was not home at the time of the fire as she is in the UK

She’s been acting at the Playhouse Theatre in London as Sally Bowles in “Cabaret” and was photographed Thursday night out on the town.





A total of 94 firefighters from 13 different engine companies showed up to fight the fire, which spread up into the attic and destroyed part of the roof, which collapsed, according to TMZ.

It took the firefighters over two hours to put the fire out. Four ambulances were also sent to the scene, according to the outlet.





One firefighter was injured falling off a ladder while trying to put the fire out, though the extent of his injuries are not known at this point and one occupant who was in the home at the time of the blaze was treated for smoke inhalation.

Delevingne’s house, which she purchased in 2019, boasts four bedrooms and six bathrooms and is over 8,000 square feet.