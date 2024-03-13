At last, RUTO stops the deployment of police officers to Haiti – Look! You cannot dictate or force things in Kenya

According to Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir
Sing'oei, the decision comes about following the resignation of Haiti's Prime
Minister on Monday.
Sing'oei further stated that the lack of a political
administration in Haiti provides no ground or anchor for the mission.
Kenya, therefore, will wait for the installation of a
recognized constitutional authority before further decisions on the deployment
are made.
“The deal they signed with the president still stands,
although the deployment will not happen now because definitely, we will require
a sitting government to also collaborate with,” Sing’oei stated.
“Because you don’t just deploy police to go on the
Port-au-Prince streets without a sitting administration," he added.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned as Haiti’s top
leader following a crisis meeting held between the 15-member Caribbean
Community regional bloc known as CARICOM.
Also discussed in the meeting, was the creation of a
presidential college, that would pick a new interim Prime Minister to
hold the fort.
This comes a day after the Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS)
Kithure Kindiki confirmed the mission was in the pre-deployment stage, despite
court orders barring the operation.
Ruto had vowed never to back down from the Haiti mission
despite several calls from Azimio leaders to think twice before sending poor
officers to die in the troubled Caribbean nation.
