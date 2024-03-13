At last, RUTO stops the deployment of police officers to Haiti – Look! You cannot dictate or force things in Kenya





Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – President William Ruto has finally seen the light and halted the deployment of 1,000 police officers to tame gang crimes in Haiti.

According to Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'oei, the decision comes about following the resignation of Haiti's Prime Minister on Monday.

Sing'oei further stated that the lack of a political administration in Haiti provides no ground or anchor for the mission.

Kenya, therefore, will wait for the installation of a recognized constitutional authority before further decisions on the deployment are made.

“The deal they signed with the president still stands, although the deployment will not happen now because definitely, we will require a sitting government to also collaborate with,” Sing’oei stated.

“Because you don’t just deploy police to go on the Port-au-Prince streets without a sitting administration," he added.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned as Haiti’s top leader following a crisis meeting held between the 15-member Caribbean Community regional bloc known as CARICOM.

Also discussed in the meeting, was the creation of a presidential college, that would pick a new interim Prime Minister to hold the fort.

This comes a day after the Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki confirmed the mission was in the pre-deployment stage, despite court orders barring the operation.

Ruto had vowed never to back down from the Haiti mission despite several calls from Azimio leaders to think twice before sending poor officers to die in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST