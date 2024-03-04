4 Kamba men arrested with ivory tusks worth Ksh 2 Million (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Police have arrested four suspects and recovered ivory worth Ksh 2 Million.
According to National
Police Service, the four suspects identified as 34-year-old Stephen Kitavi, 39-year-old Peter Kioko, Shadrack Kyalo Muange,
47; and Danstan Musyoka, 54 were nabbed at Makindu, Makueni County.
“The suspects were
found in possession of six pieces of ivory tusks weighing 6.8 kilograms,”
police said.
They
were arrested by a multi-agency team comprising NPS officers from Makindu Police
Station, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and their counterparts
from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
The suspects were detained at Makindu Police Station
awaiting arraignment on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.
“The National
Police Service takes this opportunity to thank members of the public for their
cooperation on this case,” police added.
