4 Kamba men arrested with ivory tusks worth Ksh 2 Million (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Police have arrested four suspects and recovered ivory worth Ksh 2 Million.

According to National Police Service, the four suspects identified as 34-year-old Stephen Kitavi, 39-year-old Peter Kioko, Shadrack Kyalo Muange, 47; and Danstan Musyoka, 54 were nabbed at Makindu, Makueni County.

“The suspects were found in possession of six pieces of ivory tusks weighing 6.8 kilograms,” police said.

They were arrested by a multi-agency team comprising NPS officers from Makindu Police Station, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and their counterparts from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The suspects were detained at Makindu Police Station awaiting arraignment on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

“The National Police Service takes this opportunity to thank members of the public for their cooperation on this case,” police added.

