Woman accused of drowning baby and sending photo to her boyfriend to prove he is top priority



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – A Minnesota mother is accused of drowning her baby in a bathtub before taking a photo of the child's body and sending it to her boyfriend.

Esperanza Rae Harding, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of her son, according to CBS News, citing the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Harding showed up at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis on March 6, saying her son died of natural causes at the hospital five days earlier. However, there was no record of the child being there.

Police interviewed Harding, who allegedly confessed to drowning the boy in a hotel bathtub in Bloomington on Feb. 28. After she drowned him, she allegedly put his body inside a backpack and then tossed his body in the trash, the complaint states.

She allegedly said she drowned the boy because she was dating a man who didn’t like him and wanted her to place him for adoption, according to the complaint.

Harding allegedly wanted to place the child for adoption to prove to the boyfriend that he, and not her baby, was her top priority.

Harding told police she became upset when her son began crying while she was attempting to take a bath, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Harding allegedly sent a text to her boyfriend, Edwin Trudeau, stating: “I'm about to do something bad, Please answer me, He going to not be here much longer.”

Police also allegedly discovered a photo on her phone of the boy submerged facedown in the bathtub, according to the complaint.

“He was really happy. He enjoyed life,” the boy’s father, Jesús Cazares, said. “He was always laughing, just joking.”

“Right now I have more anger than sadness,” Cazares added.

The boy’s body has yet to be found.

“I don’t want anything else other than just to find my son and give him the peace he needs,” Cazares said.

Trudeau has been charged with one count of aiding an offender by being an accomplice after the fact.

Harding has been charged with second-degree murder.