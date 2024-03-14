Illegal CASs are back as Parliament approves the reintroduction of the unconstitutional positions – Look!

This is after Parliament
approved the reintroduction of the illegal positions.
After thoroughly analyzing the proposed amendments to the position, the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) of the National Assembly has recommended reintroducing the CAS positions.
In a report, JLAC approved the
amendments, that will see the establishment of the office of the CASs, noting
that the changes anchor the office in the law.
As per the amendments, the
number of positions is set at twenty-two, with individuals appointed by the
President based on recommendations from the Public Service Commission (PSC).
To qualify for the position,
individuals must hold a Bachelor’s degree and demonstrate prior experience in
public service, having served in various capacities.
Additionally, Chapter Six of the
Constitution, which focuses on leadership and integrity, mandates state
officers to uphold objectivity and combat nepotism, improper motives, and
favoritism.
Further, the amendments
require aspiring candidates to be clean of any criminal
convictions, not be a holder of any political party office, not previously
impeached, as this will render them disqualified.
Other disqualifications include
a declaration of bankruptcy and a jail term of more than 6 months without the
option of a fine.
The majority of the JLAC voted
to approve the amendments. However, Rarieda Member of Parliament (MP) Otiende
Omollo disagreed with his counterparts, questioning the necessity of the
office.
In his argument, Otiende noted
that the duties outlined for the CASs were a duplication of those assigned to
Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) and Principal Secretaries (PSs).
