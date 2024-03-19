Don’t try me; I will destroy you completely – Prophet OWUOR now warns Kenyans as he claims responsibility for COVID-19 that ravaged the world

Owuor asserted that the pandemic, which claimed numerous
lives worldwide, was a fulfillment of his prophecy.
In his sermon, Owuor warned Kenyans against challenging him,
stating his capability to bring destruction upon Kenya.
Despite this warning, he claimed to have opted for grace
instead.
“I am the one that brought coronavirus, look how many people
died at my words. Kenya, don’t try me. If I destroy you, I will destroy you
completely. But for now, I am giving you grace,” Owuor declared.
The event attracted a large crowd, including prominent
political figures, seeking spiritual rejuvenation and healing.
Owuor brought Nakuru Menengai grounds to a standstill as
hundreds of cripples and the deaf were seen walking, while others experienced
hearing for the first time.
During the live session, there was no preaching, no reading
of the Bible—only praise and worship.
Nevertheless, dozens of people came out to testify that they
had been healed.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
