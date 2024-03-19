Don’t try me; I will destroy you completely – Prophet OWUOR now warns Kenyans as he claims responsibility for COVID-19 that ravaged the world





Tuesday, March 19, 2024 - Self-proclaimed Prophet David Owuor of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness church, has ignited controversy by claiming responsibility for the global coronavirus pandemic during a sermon at Menengai grounds in Nakuru.

Owuor asserted that the pandemic, which claimed numerous lives worldwide, was a fulfillment of his prophecy.

In his sermon, Owuor warned Kenyans against challenging him, stating his capability to bring destruction upon Kenya.

Despite this warning, he claimed to have opted for grace instead.

“I am the one that brought coronavirus, look how many people died at my words. Kenya, don’t try me. If I destroy you, I will destroy you completely. But for now, I am giving you grace,” Owuor declared.

The event attracted a large crowd, including prominent political figures, seeking spiritual rejuvenation and healing.

Owuor brought Nakuru Menengai grounds to a standstill as hundreds of cripples and the deaf were seen walking, while others experienced hearing for the first time.

During the live session, there was no preaching, no reading of the Bible—only praise and worship.

Nevertheless, dozens of people came out to testify that they had been healed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST