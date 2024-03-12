RUTO’s subsidized fertilizer program in jeopardy after it emerged that most of it is just packaged sand – You won’t believe what KEBS has done after the expose

KEBS, through its Managing Director Esther Ngari, explained
that they had taken the step after the expose showed the company hoodwinking
Kenyans by packaging sand and selling it as legitimate fertilizer.
In a statement yesterday, Ngari explained that tests
conducted on 59 samples all showed that the products failed to meet the
prescribed quality standards.
"As per our mandate, we have communicated this to the
manufacturer and have given them strict conditions to maintain the same
high-quality standards we expect, read a statement issued by the regulator.
Further KEBS has assured that they would take legal action
against the company to ensure that its managers are held accountable.
"Therefore, we have withdrawn the standardization mark
from (company's name withheld) and have asked them to recall all their products
in the market. We remain committed to ensuring our standards are met to protect
the health and well-being of all Kenyans."
Ngari also thanked the media house for
highlighting the plight of farmers and requested future information in case
of any other alleged unscrupulous trade.
"I also want to thank Africa Uncensored for the
investigation. The intelligence you gave us is very helpful and even in future
we would want to receive any kind of intelligence because we depend on
stakeholders to protect the consumers,” explained Ngari
The documentary which aired on Sunday evening alleged that
the company passed off sand from a mining site in Kariandusi and sold it to
unsuspecting farmers as organic fertiliser.
