AMASON KINGI accused of undermining RAILA ODINGA’s men in the Senate

Thursday, March 5, 2024 - A section of Azimio One Kenya Alliance senators has accused the Speaker of the Senate, Amason Kingi, of undermining them.

The Senators, led by Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), claimed that the speaker had contributed to the “capture” of the Senate legislative business by stifling debate on controversial bills.

Madzayo said the government was using shortcuts to fast-rack bills and limit debate in the House.

“We the membership of the minority side have left the said retreat in protest at the hypocrisy of the leadership of the Senate and especially the open disregard of the rules of the House and contempt directed at the minority side and its leadership,” said Madzayo in a statement.

The Senators accused the Speaker of repeatedly and without legal justification refusing to approve questions and motions sponsored by members of the Minority.

Ledama Olekina (Narok) said they were dissatisfied with the way the House was being managed.

“We are not asking for favours. All we want is that the minority is respected and that debate is not stifled,” he said.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna accused the Speaker of hypocrisy and professional misconduct.

“The Senate is a House of debate but debate is being stifled. It is also professional misconduct not to respond to official letters.

"There are a few characters notorious of bringing frivolous points of order whenever Senators from the Minority side are making their debates,” said Sifuna.

