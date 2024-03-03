AOKO OTIENO threatens to ‘ruin’ Health CS SUSAN NAKUMINCHA and claims she has receipts where the CS meets speaker WETANGULA for escapades.

Sunday, March 3, 2024 - Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has come out guns blazing and threatened to 'ruin' Heath Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakumincha.
Aoko claims that Nakumincha has a romantic affair with
National Assembly speaker Moses Wetangula.
The fiery blogger claims that she has receipts where they
meet for escapades.
This is not the first time that Nakumincha has been linked
to a romantic affair with Wetangula.
It is alleged that it is Wetangula who helped her to land
the lucrative CS post.
Aoko also alleges that Nakumincha is planning to put his ex-shamba boy, identified as William, on a ghost worker payroll.
Check out her tweet.
