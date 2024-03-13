PAUL KAGAME now reveals the real reason he is supporting RAILA ODINGA for the AU Chairmanship job



Wednesday, March 13, 2024 - Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has assured former Prime Minister Raila Odinga of his full support in his bid for the African Union Chairmanship.

Speaking during an interview, Kagame credited Raila's experience at the international body as a factor in his decision to support him.

He noted that he had collaborated with Raila in 2018, during which Kagame served as the African Union (AU) chairperson while Raila held the position of the AU's high representative for infrastructure.

Further, he revealed that he had respect for the ODM boss, adding that he understood Raila's struggles.

"I respect Raila Odinga. I know his struggles. He was actually at one time representing the Commission of Infrastructure at a time when I served as the AU chairperson in 2018.”

"He did a good job and has a grasp of it. We give him our support and wish him well," he stated.

Further, Kagame noted that he would continue to support Raila should the ODM boss get elected to the position.

He explained that the support to Raila would ensure that the continent prospers.

Kagame made the remarks days after Raila travelled to Rwanda to seek his support.

The former premier is seeking to succeed Moussa Faki, who has served as the AUC chairperson for two terms with elections slated for February next year.

Raila has also received backing from other presidents among them William Ruto (Kenya), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania), Felix Tshisekedi (DRC), Salva Kiir (South Sudan) and Yoweri Museveni (Uganda).

The Kenyan DAILY POST