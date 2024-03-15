Actress INI EDO shares PHOTOs of her daughter as she turns three



Friday, March 15, 2024 – Actress Ini Edo has taken to social media to celebrate her daughter, Light, as she turns a year older today March 15.

Posting photos of her daughter, Ini wrote;

‘My Princess is 3. Dear Lord, I just want to thank you for my Precious Angel Light. She is such a burst of sunshine and the happiest child ever.. She is so passionate and compassionate to everyone around her . Her love for me fills up every part of me.. Her zeal for learning about everything is mind blowing, she is kind, loving, caring, smart and very quick and I love her with every fiber in me. I want to thank you Dear Lord for giving me the PERFECT daughter for me I also want you thank you Dear Lord, for perfecting her future, in good health, wisdom, prosperity and Your overall Grace…In the end, She will gloriously fulfill destiny to the glory of Your Holy name …Amen

Happy Birthday baby girl… Mummy Loves You

Mummy&Light''



