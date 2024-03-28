Actor LEONARDO DiCAPRIO is not engaged to girlfriend despite ring speculation



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, are not engaged in spite of the ring she's been rocking lately.

Speculation of them being engaged came after she flaunted a sparkler on her ring finger while out to lunch with her man at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 26. Vittoria has actually been wearing the ring since at least 2022 before she started dating Leo.

They were first linked together at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and are clearly still going strong though. Since the engagement rumour is not true, Leo's never-been-married/never-getting-married streak continues.

If Vittoria proves to be wifey material for Leonardo, she does seem to have him pretty smitten these days.

