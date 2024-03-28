Three suspects arrested for abducting 30-year-old man and chopping off his hands with machete



Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Three suspects have been arrested in Mpumalanga, South Africa, following the horrific incident where a 30-year-old man was kidnapped and both his hands chopped off with a panga.

The hapless victim identified as Dumisani Mahlangu, was walking on the road in Vosman, in the early hours of the morning last week when he was abducted by six men who chopped off his hands, leaving him in excruciating pain and bleeding profusely.

Following an intensive investigation by police in Mpumalanga, the alleged attackers were arrested on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024.

“The trio is faced with charges of attempted murder involving a 30-year-old man,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

"The achievement comes as a result of vigorous investigation by the team, resulting in the arrest of three suspects who are believed to be from the same family.”





He said after the incident occurred on Wednesday last week, several police specialised units and private security companies have been hard at work and they collaborated their efforts in pursuing the attackers.

“Details on the whereabouts of suspects was received. The information was then operationalised, which led the team to certain premises in Vosman, near Witbank,” said Mdhluli.

"On Wednesday night, March 27, 2024, it was proven that indeed hard work pays off as the team managed to corner the three suspects.”

In an update, police said the man who lost both his hands in the brutal attack remains in hospital, where he is recovering.

On Monday, when police revisited the crime scene where the abducted 30-year-old man was severely attacked, law enforcement agents found the pair of hands.

The three arrested suspects are expected to appear before the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week, facing charges of attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has appealed to community members in the area to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

She also saluted the investigators for the breakthrough in arresting the accused trio.

“Well done to the team for the arrest of the three suspects after spending sleepless nights for days. We are adamant that the remaining suspects will soon join in. We trust that justice will be served for the victim,” she said.