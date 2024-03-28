Three suspects arrested for abducting 30-year-old man and chopping off his hands with machete

Thursday, March 28, 2024 – Three suspects have been arrested in Mpumalanga, South Africa, following the horrific incident where a 30-year-old man was kidnapped and both his hands chopped off with a panga.
The hapless victim identified as Dumisani Mahlangu, was
walking on the road in Vosman, in the early hours of the morning last week when
he was abducted by six men who chopped off his hands, leaving him in
excruciating pain and bleeding profusely.
Following an intensive investigation by police in
Mpumalanga, the alleged attackers were arrested on Wednesday night, March 27,
2024.
“The trio is faced with charges of attempted murder
involving a 30-year-old man,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel
Donald Mdhluli.
"The achievement comes as a result of vigorous investigation by the team, resulting in the arrest of three suspects who are believed to be from the same family.”
He said after the incident occurred on Wednesday last week,
several police specialised units and private security companies have been hard
at work and they collaborated their efforts in pursuing the attackers.
“Details on the whereabouts of suspects was received. The
information was then operationalised, which led the team to certain premises in
Vosman, near Witbank,” said Mdhluli.
"On Wednesday night, March 27, 2024, it was proven that
indeed hard work pays off as the team managed to corner the three suspects.”
In an update, police said the man who lost both his hands in
the brutal attack remains in hospital, where he is recovering.
On Monday, when police revisited the crime scene where the
abducted 30-year-old man was severely attacked, law enforcement agents found
the pair of hands.
The three arrested suspects are expected to appear before
the eMalahleni Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday next week, facing charges of
attempted murder.
Meanwhile, Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant
General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has appealed to community members in the
area to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.
She also saluted the investigators for the breakthrough in
arresting the accused trio.
“Well done to the team for the arrest of the three suspects
after spending sleepless nights for days. We are adamant that the remaining
suspects will soon join in. We trust that justice will be served for the
victim,” she said.
