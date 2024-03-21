Actor EMEKA IKE welcomes baby girl as he turns a year older



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – It's a double celebration for actor, Emeka Ike who is celebrating his birthday today March 21st as well as the birth of his daughter, Comfort.

The veteran actor disclosed that his baby girl was named after his late mum, Madam Comfort Okwuchi Ike.

Posting photos of himself, his South African wife and their new-born, an elated Emeka wrote;

‘ITS A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS

Happy *BIRTHDAY* to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike

The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike

My family and l are COMFORTED and can't ask for any better, this solemn times

Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift

I THANK YOU GOD!!!''

Watch a video of him in the hospital below