Thursday, March 21, 2024 – It's a double celebration for actor, Emeka Ike who is celebrating his birthday today March 21st as well as the birth of his daughter, Comfort.
The veteran actor disclosed that his baby girl was named
after his late mum, Madam Comfort Okwuchi Ike.
Posting photos of himself, his South African wife and their
new-born, an elated Emeka wrote;
‘ITS A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR
ONE LOSS
Happy *BIRTHDAY* to me and
WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike
The good LORD has filled the
huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT
Chidera T Ike
My family and l are COMFORTED
and can't ask for any better, this solemn times
Thank you to my beautiful
wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift
I THANK YOU GOD!!!''
Watch a video of him in the hospital below
Actor EMEKA IKE welcomes baby girl as he turns a year older pic.twitter.com/vaCOGltz6p— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@TheKenyanPost) March 21, 2024
