Teen shoots her mother dead and wounds stepdad

Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A 14-year-old Mississippi girl allegedly murdered her mother — who was a teacher at her school — and shot her stepfather, police said.
Ashley Smylie, 40, a high school algebra teacher, was found
by her husband in her Brandon home, east of Jackson, Tuesday afternoon, March
19. She was already dead from a gunshot wound when he found her.
The husband was then confronted by Smylie’s 14-year-old
daughter, Carly Madison Gregg, who was brandishing a pistol, news station WJLT
reported.
He wrestled the weapon away from her, but she shot him in
the shoulder, according to the report. The alleged teen killer then jumped over
a backyard fence and fled.
She was tracked down by authorities near the home and
arrested for murder and attempted murder.
She appeared Wednesday, March 20, in court, where she
pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her bond was set at $1 million.
The young suspect reportedly attended Northwest Rankin High
School in Flowood, where her slain mom had taught.
“Our deepest prayers and condolences are with our Northwest
Rankin family during this difficult time. We love our Cougar family. You are
not alone,” the city of Flowood said in a statement.
0 Comments