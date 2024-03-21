Teen shoots her mother dead and wounds stepdad



Thursday, March 21, 2024 – A 14-year-old Mississippi girl allegedly murdered her mother — who was a teacher at her school — and shot her stepfather, police said.

Ashley Smylie, 40, a high school algebra teacher, was found by her husband in her Brandon home, east of Jackson, Tuesday afternoon, March 19. She was already dead from a gunshot wound when he found her.

The husband was then confronted by Smylie’s 14-year-old daughter, Carly Madison Gregg, who was brandishing a pistol, news station WJLT reported.

He wrestled the weapon away from her, but she shot him in the shoulder, according to the report. The alleged teen killer then jumped over a backyard fence and fled.

She was tracked down by authorities near the home and arrested for murder and attempted murder.

She appeared Wednesday, March 20, in court, where she pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her bond was set at $1 million.

The young suspect reportedly attended Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood, where her slain mom had taught.

“Our deepest prayers and condolences are with our Northwest Rankin family during this difficult time. We love our Cougar family. You are not alone,” the city of Flowood said in a statement.