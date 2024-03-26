A financially dependent LADY brings no gain to her husband because 99% of things that happen in marriage require money - LADY says



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A lady called Jane Chukwu has said that a woman who is financially dependent is not valuable to her husband.

“A financially dependent woman, brings no gain to her husband because 99% of things that happen in marriage require money. You can’t continue being a liability," the mother of two wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 26.

"As a teenager, I read this scripture daily before going to bed and I eternalized it, I want to do him good all the days of my life. I don’t want to add to the list of his headache.

"The heart of her husband trusts in her [with secure confidence], And he will have no lack of gain. She comforts, encourages, and does him only good and not evil All the days of her life.“ Proverbs 31:11-12 AMP