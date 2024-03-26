Many mothers are raising innocent looking demons - X user says after authorities reportedly stormed a church to arrest a Chorister running a pimping Whatsapp platform



Tuesday, March 26, 2024 – A lady on X is of the opinion that many mothers are raising “innocent looking demons in their homes.”

She shared this opinion while disclosing that authorities recently stormed a church and arrested Chorister running a pimping Whatsapp platform.

According to the X user, the arrested church worker runs the platform with over 500 men.

The suspect allegedly gets paid 10, 000 by different girls to have their photos uploaded on the Whatsapp group and then the men in the group bid for any of the girl's contact