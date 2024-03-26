A 5-year-old girl stolen at Prophet OWUOR’s crusade in Nakuru traced to a woman’s house in Nairobi’s Kayole Estate

Tuesday, March 26, 2024 - A 38-year-old woman was arraigned in court for stealing a five-year-old girl during Prophet David Owuor’s crusade held last week in Nakuru.
The suspect, Caroline
Achieng, appeared before Makadara
Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, where she was charged with stealing the
child, contrary to Section 174 (1) of the Penal Code. Achieng is accused of
committing the offence on Saturday, March 16, in Nakuru County.
Court
documents indicate that the minor's
mother, who is also a member of Prophet David Owuor's Repentance and Holiness
Church Embu branch, had travelled with the child to the Nakuru event when she
found out that her daughter was missing.
She
reported the matter to the crusade’s organiser’s desk, who made numerous announcements about the missing child.
Unfortunately,
the crusade ended without the child
being found, prompting the organisers and the mother to report the matter at
Kaptembwa Police Station.
Police also circulated a missing child's
report on Monday, March 18.
The
missing girl was spotted two days later at Achieng’s residence by hawk-eyed
neighbours.
“The neighbours had never seen her with a baby. When they saw her with the
girl they sought to know whose child it was and where she had gotten her from,” the report read.
She was
escorted to Masimba Police Post where she struggled to explain how she got the
girl under her care.
Cops at
Nairobi’s Masimba Police Post reached
out to their counterparts in Nakuru to locate the woman who had filed a missing
child's report to help identify the baby in Achieng's possession.
During the
investigation, the child's mother informed the police that she had fallen asleep
during the crusade and discovered the child missing upon waking.
Achieng refuted the
allegations of wrongdoing before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi, citing
her serious illness.
She was detained at
Lang'ata Women's Prison until April 18, pending the court's consideration of
bail and bond terms after receiving a probation officer's report.
Several of Achieng's
neighbours and a Nyumba Kumi official, who interrogated her on suspicion of
child theft, are witnesses in the case.
