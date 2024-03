Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky has asked her fans dragging him after he announced he has done a gender reassignment, to mind their business.

In a post shared on his Instagram page this morning, Bobrisky said if his creator woke him up and asked why he had a gender reassignment, he would defend himself.

He added that people should learn to respect other people's choices.

Last week, he announced via his Instagram page that he now has a female organ.