4 Kalenjins arrested and charged with forging documents to secure jobs at a Government hospital (PHOTOs).

The four, Bethwel
Kipkoech, Celestine Cherop Chepsoi, Eddah Cheptanui Boit, and Jackson Kipkosgei
were charged with the offences of forgery of academic certificates, making
false documents, uttering of false documents, and fraudulent acquisition of
public property.
They used the forged
documents to secure jobs at the government facility against the law.
“Four more suspects
who used forged credentials to acquire public service jobs at the Moi Teaching
and Referral Hospital were yesterday arraigned at the Eldoret law courts,” DCI
stated.
The four pleaded not
guilty to the counts and were released on Ksh100,000 cash bail or a bond of
Ksh300, 000.
Cases
of cheating and fake qualifications are on the increase with a good number of
Kenyans securing public jobs, without the requisite qualification.
EACC
announced in January that it had commenced investigations to smoke out Kenyans
holding fake academic certificates.
EACC
Chairperson Bishop David Oginde said the campaign targets all arms of the
national government and county government departments to ensure that only
qualified personnel are allowed in the establishment.
0 Comments