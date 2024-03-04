4 Kalenjins arrested and charged with forging documents to secure jobs at a Government hospital (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Detectives have arrested four suspects and charged them with using forged credentials to secure jobs at the Moi Teaching and Referal Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

The four, Bethwel Kipkoech, Celestine Cherop Chepsoi, Eddah Cheptanui Boit, and Jackson Kipkosgei were charged with the offences of forgery of academic certificates, making false documents, uttering of false documents, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

They used the forged documents to secure jobs at the government facility against the law.

“Four more suspects who used forged credentials to acquire public service jobs at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital were yesterday arraigned at the Eldoret law courts,” DCI stated.

The four pleaded not guilty to the counts and were released on Ksh100,000 cash bail or a bond of Ksh300, 000.

Cases of cheating and fake qualifications are on the increase with a good number of Kenyans securing public jobs, without the requisite qualification.

EACC announced in January that it had commenced investigations to smoke out Kenyans holding fake academic certificates.

EACC Chairperson Bishop David Oginde said the campaign targets all arms of the national government and county government departments to ensure that only qualified personnel are allowed in the establishment.















