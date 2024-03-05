Two Chinese Nationals arrested with fake Lois Vuitton shoes valued at Ksh 671 Million at a warehouse in Industrial Area - Each shoe was going for Ksh 17,000.

The seized merchandise is estimated
to be a staggering Sh 671 million (approximately $5.6 million
USD).
According to court documents, Gong Hongmel and
Zhu Yong, along with their company Hao Mei Shoe Trading Limited, are accused of
possessing nearly 4,000 counterfeit LV shoes for commercial purposes.
Each shoe is alleged to have been priced at Sh
170,000, bringing the total value to a significant sum.
The charges against them include possession of
counterfeit goods for trade, importing counterfeit goods into Kenya, and
possession of counterfeit goods during trade activities.
The alleged crime took place on November 25th,
2023, at a warehouse in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.
During the initial court appearance, Gong
Hongmel denied the charges.
However, Zhu Yong failed to appear, prompting
the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.
Gong Hongmel was released on bail of Sh 350,000
while awaiting the case’s hearing, scheduled for March 11th, 2024.
The case is supposed to be mentioned on March
11.
Below is a photo of one of the suspects.
0 Comments