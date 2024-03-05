Two Chinese Nationals arrested with fake Lois Vuitton shoes valued at Ksh 671 Million at a warehouse in Industrial Area - Each shoe was going for Ksh 17,000.





Tuesday, March 5, 2024 - Kenyan authorities have charged two Chinese nationals and their company with possessing and attempting to sell imitation Louis Vuitton shoes.

The seized merchandise is estimated to be a staggering Sh 671 million (approximately $5.6 million USD).

According to court documents, Gong Hongmel and Zhu Yong, along with their company Hao Mei Shoe Trading Limited, are accused of possessing nearly 4,000 counterfeit LV shoes for commercial purposes.

Each shoe is alleged to have been priced at Sh 170,000, bringing the total value to a significant sum.

The charges against them include possession of counterfeit goods for trade, importing counterfeit goods into Kenya, and possession of counterfeit goods during trade activities.

The alleged crime took place on November 25th, 2023, at a warehouse in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

During the initial court appearance, Gong Hongmel denied the charges.

However, Zhu Yong failed to appear, prompting the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

Gong Hongmel was released on bail of Sh 350,000 while awaiting the case’s hearing, scheduled for March 11th, 2024.

Below is a photo of one of the suspects.



