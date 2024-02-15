"You've done more for me behind bars than anyone on these streets" LADY shows how her man in prison pulled out all the stops to propose to her virtually (VIDEO)



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – A woman has accepted a proposal from her man who is in jail after he went out of his way to surprise her.

Despite being in jail, her boyfriend, a singer named Yatta Don Dada, rented out a stadium and got people to decorate it lavishly.

"Marry Me" was spelt out in the stadium and flower petals were scattered on the floor.

A tablet was also placed on a platform to allow the boyfriend propose via a video call from prison.

After accepting the proposal, girlfriend Belle wrote on Instagram: “2.12 the day I received my FOREVER valentine. I got engaged to my bestfriend, my life partner, MY PERSON. It's been such a journey with you my love.”

She added that dating a man in jail is not easy and one has to be built for it, including the sleepless nights, time apart, and the commute to jail to visit him.

She continued: "I never met such an intelligent human being like you. The way you think in life, the way you move, you teach me something new EVERY DAY. I never met someone who wanted MORE for me. I never knew what real love felt like until I met you.

"To be able to be loved by you is the biggest blessing within itself. I never had anyone in my corner or who's full throttle on my team. Right or wrong. You've done more for me behind them bars more than anybody on these streets. You're the definition of making it happen. The most selfless person I know.

"What do you say? You make this shit look easy! I'm in love wit you. @officialyatta8

"2.12.24 forever to go. My person in this life, and the next."

Yatta replied to her post, writing: "Awwwww. I love you mama. Me and you till the end."





