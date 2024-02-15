It took my suspension from work to finally see that they only want me when I provide something - Man says after his mum and sisters turned against him



Thursday, February 15, 2024 – A has shared the sad story of how his mum and sisters who he has been fending for since he turned 21 turned against him immediately after he had issues with his job.

In a post shared on X, the man said there was a case of fraud at his place of work and he was placed on suspension for two weeks.

He said he returned home to live in the house he built for his family but his once-loving mum and sisters began to treat him differently when it appeared he couldn't fend for them again.