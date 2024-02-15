Woman reveals why she stopped actively participating in a popular online prayer challenge

Thursday, February 15, 2024 – A woman has explained why she stopped participating fully in a popular online prayer challenge this year.
The X user explained that while others give testimonies
after participating in the Hallelujah Challenge, she checked her diary where
she wrote down her prayer requests during previous challenges and discovered
that none of the things she prayed for happened for her.
She wrote: “I haven’t been able to fully partake in this
year’s #HallelujahChallenge because I went through my diary and none of things
I wrote down happened for me. I felt broken. Also hearing others testimonies
made me very sad, not jealous but I asked where did I go wrong?”
She added: "The only times (3/7 days)I join, I just go
off after some minutes because I can’t fully connect wholeheartedly. I choose
to rather sleep than have my hopes go down the drain again. I haven’t written
down anything this year just vibes.
“But I am back again and God will answer me.”
