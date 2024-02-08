Youthful Embu Teacher who took his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend has left behind a pregnant wife - Details emerge.



Thursday, February 8, 2024 - A youthful teacher from Embu was found dead in his house and left a note indicating that he took his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend.

The deceased, Dennis Mwaniki, stated in the suicide note that he was heartbroken after his ex-girlfriend declined his marriage proposal.

“I promised to love you till my last breath,” he wrote in the note.

He also indicated that he wanted to be laid to rest on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and left the contacts of his ex-girlfriend, remarking that she should be the one to read his eulogy.

It is now emerging that the deceased was married and leaves behind a pregnant wife.

This was revealed by renowned activist Njeri Wa Migwi.

“He leaves behind a pregnant wife,” Njeri wrote.



