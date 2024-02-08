Youthful Embu Teacher who took his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend has left behind a pregnant wife - Details emerge.

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - A youthful teacher from Embu was found dead in his house and left a note indicating that he took his own life after being rejected by his ex-girlfriend.
The deceased, Dennis Mwaniki, stated in the suicide note that he was
heartbroken after
his ex-girlfriend declined his marriage proposal.
“I
promised to love you till my last breath,” he wrote in the note.
He also indicated that he wanted to
be laid to rest on Valentine’s Day, February 14, and left the contacts of his
ex-girlfriend, remarking that she should be the one to read his eulogy.
It is now emerging that the deceased
was married and leaves behind a pregnant wife.
This was revealed by renowned
activist Njeri Wa Migwi.
“He leaves behind a pregnant wife,” Njeri wrote.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments