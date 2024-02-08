Go to Supreme Court - Defiant Kakamega tycoon tells KHALWALE after he threatened to sue him for alleging that he killed his caretaker.

Khalwale had
threatened to sue Shimanyula over claims that he was behind Kizito’s murder.
The controversial
businessman had alleged that Khalwale stabbed his caretaker and did a cover-up
after finding out that he had an affair with his wife.
“Your education has not helped anyone. Maybe it
has helped you marry your wives the 20 wives you claimed to have. I saw you
parading your wives at the funeral of Amukune) and said that all their children are
carbon copies of you,” said Shimanyula.
“I watched Amukune’s burial. He died a pauper and has supposedly served you for two decades. I will not apologise.
"Nobody sent me to say this because nobody can afford to send me,” he added.
Shimanyula also said
he was not afraid of Khalwale’s threats to take him to court over these
matters; and invited him to take him as far as the Supreme Court and the
International Court at the Hague if he wanted.
Shimanyula and Khalwale
are sworn political rivals in Kakamega County politics.
They are both gunning
for the gubernatorial seat, and Mr Shimanyula vowed Khalwale will not be the
next governor of Kakamega come the 2027 election.
