Watch goons hired by notorious cartels fencing grabbed land in Eastleigh - It was grabbed in broaddaylight as the owner watched helplessly (VIDEO).

Thursday, February 8, 2024 - Detectives at the DCI headquarters are compiling a list of known land-grabbing gangs operating in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area for action.

This is after they realized increased schemes of land grabbing and defrauding innocent and powerless landowners in areas of Eastleigh and Pangani areas of Nairobi.

Sources said they have profiled the gang, and it is a matter of time before action starts. “Woe unto those whose leasehold titles are nearing expiry as their parcels are now fodder for cartels with strong ties at city hall lands offices,” said a senior official aware of the cartel.

The recent victim is businessman Khalid Khan, the owner of plot number LR.209/2389/129.

Khan was evicted from his developed parcel on the evening of February 3, 2024, by goons led by Erick Kiunda aka Ngarang acting on behalf of a cartel of notorious land grabbers.

The goons invaded the plot at around 5 pm with a group of youth said to be from Huruma Kiamaiko area, numbering between 30 and 40.

They evicted other tenants on the plot and also attempted to fence off the property with mabati.

The situation was quelled by local police who arrested Ngarang and a few of his goons.

Khan has the support of his neighbors who spent the night out in the cold to try and protect the property.

More revelations have established that one Francis Maina Ndegwa was granted a new certificate of lease on November 9, 2023, in regards to the same parcel now converted to Nairobi/Block 40/188.

Interestingly, the term of the lease starts from 1/04/2007.

Through connections from City Hall, Maina has already secured orders to carry out repairs of the said property as supported by a document signed by Michael Munyi acting as Director of Planning Compliance and Enforcement.

This is just an illustration of the plight facing many landowners in Nairobi areas of Eastleigh and Pangani. But the team of detectives has vowed to deal with the matter for justice.

