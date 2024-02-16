You are banned from driving a Nissan Advan - KEN MIJUNGU offers to buy OKIYA OMTATAH a brand-new Mercedes Benz S-Class after an accident

This is after Omtatah was involved in an accident in Kisumu on his way to Busia but escaped
unharmed.
He disclosed that the accident happened after a trailer lost
control after the brakes failed and hit his Nissan Advan vehicle which was
badly damaged
As a result, Mijungu offered to change the lifestyle of
Omtatah, saying he will not allow him to drive a Nissan Advan car anymore.
In a statement via X, Mijungu said the activist has worked
hard for Kenyans, and with his status in society, he does not deserve to drive a
Nissan Advan.
The news anchor noted that he is ready to contribute for
Omtatah to buy a Mercedes Benz S-Class.
Mijungu disclosed that he has spoken to his friends in the
car dealership business to get the Busia Senator a new car.
“Pole sana my friend senator Okiya Omtatah. You cannot however drive a Nissan Advan.
"You are prohibited by your status.
"With the work
you have done for Kenyans hata kama tutakuchangia tununue S-Class we have to,”
Mijungu stated.
Omtatah chooses to live a modest life despite all the money he
earns as the Senator for Busia and the status that comes with it.
