You are banned from driving a Nissan Advan - KEN MIJUNGU offers to buy OKIYA OMTATAH a brand-new Mercedes Benz S-Class after an accident





Friday, February 16, 2024 - KTN News anchor Ken Mijungu has offered to buy Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah a new car.

This is after Omtatah was involved in an accident in Kisumu on his way to Busia but escaped unharmed.

He disclosed that the accident happened after a trailer lost control after the brakes failed and hit his Nissan Advan vehicle which was badly damaged

As a result, Mijungu offered to change the lifestyle of Omtatah, saying he will not allow him to drive a Nissan Advan car anymore.

In a statement via X, Mijungu said the activist has worked hard for Kenyans, and with his status in society, he does not deserve to drive a Nissan Advan.

The news anchor noted that he is ready to contribute for Omtatah to buy a Mercedes Benz S-Class.

Mijungu disclosed that he has spoken to his friends in the car dealership business to get the Busia Senator a new car.

“Pole sana my friend senator Okiya Omtatah. You cannot however drive a Nissan Advan.

"You are prohibited by your status.

"With the work you have done for Kenyans hata kama tutakuchangia tununue S-Class we have to,” Mijungu stated.

Omtatah chooses to live a modest life despite all the money he earns as the Senator for Busia and the status that comes with it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST