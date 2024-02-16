Beehive of activities as State takes over burial preparations of deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM - RUTO has instructed a 3-bedromed house to be constructed for his family in 7 days (PHOTOs).

Photos shared on social media
showed men busy at work as they prepared to give him a befitting send-off.
President William Ruto has
directed a 3-bedroomed house to be constructed for Kiptum’s family before his
burial which is slated for February 24.
The Head of
State is expected to oversee the handing over of the house to Kiptum's widow
and children before the deceased is laid to rest.
In effecting
the directive, the engineers are expected to begin construction work on Friday
following consultations between them and the family of the athlete yesterday.
Kiptum’s last wish before he died
was to build a home for his family.
According to his wife, Asenath
Jeruto, the athlete had already drafted his architectural plans for the dream
house which was approved by the county government.
See photos of the
preparations.
