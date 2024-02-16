Beehive of activities as State takes over burial preparations of deceased marathoner KELVIN KIPTUM - RUTO has instructed a 3-bedromed house to be constructed for his family in 7 days (PHOTOs).





Friday, February 16, 2024 - The state has taken over the burial preparations of deceased marathoner, Kelvin Kiptum, who perished in a road accident last Sunday.

Photos shared on social media showed men busy at work as they prepared to give him a befitting send-off.

President William Ruto has directed a 3-bedroomed house to be constructed for Kiptum’s family before his burial which is slated for February 24.

The Head of State is expected to oversee the handing over of the house to Kiptum's widow and children before the deceased is laid to rest.

In effecting the directive, the engineers are expected to begin construction work on Friday following consultations between them and the family of the athlete yesterday.

Kiptum’s last wish before he died was to build a home for his family.

According to his wife, Asenath Jeruto, the athlete had already drafted his architectural plans for the dream house which was approved by the county government.

See photos of the preparations.























