Watch the moment Matungulu MP, STEPHEN MULE, angrily stormed KPLC offices and cornered the staff - Huyu Mheshimiwa Hapendi Ujinga (VIDEO).

Friday, February 16, 2024 - There was drama after Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule stormed KPLC offices and confronted the staff after they removed two transformers in his constituency, leading to a blackout.
In the video, the no-nonsense MP is seen lecturing KPLC
staff at one of the substations in his constituency, accusing them of laxity.
He left Parliament when it was in session following public
outcry from his constituents and went to KPLC offices, demanding to know why
they removed the transformers yet they had been bought using CDF funds.
“ I bought these transformers using taxpayer’s money. Why
did you remove them? Hii ni mali ya umma,” the MP was heard saying.
He demanded that the transformers be returned and made clear
that he won’t leave the offices until they returned them.
The staff had no option but to install the transformers back
after the MP threatened to lead the locals in demos.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
