X suspends account of Russian opposition leader ALEXEI NAVALNY’s widow ‘for violating rules’ a day after she accused PUTIN of killing her husband



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – X platform formerly Twitter suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny after she accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband.

'Account suspended,' a notice said on her account this morning, with a note underneath saying 'X suspends accounts which violate the X Rules.'





It was not immediately clear what rules had been broken but her account was reinstated 45 minutes later.

Her Twitter account was opened up on February 19 in order to share a video of herself speaking to the camera following her husband's death.

In the video, she accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of killing her husband.

Alexei Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died suddenly on Friday after a walk at the 'Polar Wolf' penal colony above the Arctic Circle where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

The West and Navalny's supporters say Putin is responsible for Navalny's death.

The Kremlin has denied involvement and said that Western claims that Putin was responsible were unacceptable.