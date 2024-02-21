RUTO’s government ranks AISHA JUMWA and SIMON CHELUGUI as worst performing CSs as questions arise – See what they did?



Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – President William Ruto is now under pressure to sack Gender and Cooperative Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa and Simon Chelugui respectively, after being ranked as the worst-performing CSs.

This is after the two failed to record any data in the latest performance ranking compiled by the Ministry of Public Service, Performance & Delivery Management.

The lack of data meant that for the 2022/2023 Financial Year, the government could not outline an improvement threshold for the two ministries, whether positive or negative.

All other ministries posted data making it possible to compare performance with the previous year.

Meanwhile, Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi's Foreign Affairs docket emerged as the top performer, claiming the first position, an improvement from last year's fourth place.

CS Aden Duale's Ministry of Defence, which topped last year's ranking, dropped to second place. At the same time, Attorney General Justin Muturi demonstrated improvement, moving from last year's position to secure a spot in the top three best-performing CSs.

The Ministries of Energy, Water, and Public Service, secured the 4th, 5th, and 6th place respectively.

Subsequently, the Environment, Interior, National Treasury, and Youth Affairs Ministries rounded up the top ten leaders for the financial year.

These rankings follow a two-day retreat in Naivasha led by President William Ruto and the Cabinet Secretaries.

Ruto convened the meeting to assess the performance of the cabinet secretaries over the last financial year before releasing the report.

During the meeting which Kenya Kwanza MPs also attended, Ruto urged the legislators and the CSs to ensure they give their best and refrain from engaging in politics since the next general election is still far away.

He emphasised that this approach would guarantee smooth service delivery to the taxpayers.

