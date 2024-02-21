World’s tallest man reunites with shortest living woman who can nearly fit in one of his shoes



Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – The world's tallest man and the shortest living woman met up, and their photos together show the size difference between the pair.

Sultan Kosen, 41, and Jyoti Amge, 30, were snapped together in a series of fun pictures in California on Monday, Feb. 19.

Kosen, of Turkey, at 8 feet 3 inches tall, is one of only 10 confirmed cases in the history of someone growing to 8 feet or taller.

Amge, from India, holds the title of the shortest living woman, standing at just over two feet tall - smaller than an average two-year-old toddler.

Sultan earned his Guinness World Record title for "Tallest Living Man" in 2009, while Jyoti took the crown as "Shortest Living Woman" in 2011.

The duo first crossed paths in 2018 for a photo session at the Pyramids of Giza.

Now, five years on, the two have reunited, to showcase what is essentially the world's largest height difference.