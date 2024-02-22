"Wish he was mine completely" LADY writes as she reveals all her man does for her



Thursday, February 22, 2024 – A lady was called out on X after she went on the platform to write about the good things her married boyfriend does for her.

She tweeted:

“This man says ‘anything for you’ all the time and I always thought he couldn't possibly mean it. But he's carried me so gently this past year, clearing my path and gifting me soft landing while still being tenderly affectionate. Now, I believe him. Wish he was mine completely.”

When asked why he wasn't completely hers, she responded:

“Sharing him with the real owner.”

This angered X users and they are now calling her out.